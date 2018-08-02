I read where a group of coffee drinkers suggested the new slogan for UW be “Wyoming-set your sights high.” That’s great, but don’t they realize how offensive that would be to the blind. For the humorless crowd out there — that is a joke. I think Thoreau said it best, “The fault finder will find fault in paradise.” Have we raised a generation so feeble, that they are tossed around like feathers by every wind of offense? Have we lost the ability to live our life and properly prioritize the events (or words) that pass through it? Are we really that spineless? If a word like “Cowboy” offends us, wait till the words “cancer,” “premature death” or “Alzheimer’s” come knocking on our door. “Cowboy” will then take its proper place on the scale of importance. I haven’t been on a horse in 40 years but I’m proud to be a graduate of the University of Wyoming, a citizen of this state and a “Cowboy” at heart. I love Wyoming and the great people who live here. The positive connotations of “The World Needs More Cowboys” far outweigh any negative counterparts. We’d better “Cowboy-Up” some, or one day our slogan might be: “We All Love Big Brother.” I suppose at least then we’d be unified.
Karl Robinson
Kemmerer
