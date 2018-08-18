Clarification on Association with President Trump:
Recently there was a letter to the editor questioning Republican gubernatorial candidate Sam Galeotos’ association with President Trump. Sam Galeotos is a successful businessman, and like President Trump, does not come from a political background. From the beginning of Sam’s campaign, he has been upfront about his support for President Trump’s policies because they work. The regulatory changes that Trump’s administration has made have benefited our nation and the state of Wyoming’s energy sector of oil, gas and coal.
But this is where the association ends. We know Sam personally and we believe he is the best candidate to lead our state as Governor. He is genuine, intelligent, caring and passionate about serving the state of Wyoming. Sam is pro-life and pro-family, and loves raising his daughters right here in Wyoming, which is why he cares so much about Wyoming’s future.
Wyoming has never had the opportunity to elect a candidate that is a Wyoming native and global business executive with experience running companies with over $1 billion in revenue and over 5,000 employees. He is the only candidate in this race capable of ramping up and diversifying Wyoming’s economy and making us a major regional, national, and hopefully international player in the 21st century economy.
Sam has our vote!
James Rinehart and Tom Johnson
Laramie
