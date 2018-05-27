When my mother-in-law died, the pastor said “Keep one thing nearby that reminds you of the one you loved, something you can see every day.” Remembering others’ goodness brings comfort indeed. In little ways, I found that remembering my father. As a colonel in World War II, I felt his presence by listening to the Star-Spangled Banner. As a father, I remember the smell of Sir Walter Raleigh tobacco. And, as an old man, I remember his sense of humor, his corny poems about too many doctors, phone calls and crows attacks on his car. Little things help comfort the big loss. As a beautiful card put it: “By love they are remembered, and by memory they live.”
There are no easy answers in the face of loss. But one thing is clear. Our death-denying society has trivialized grief. We still need to feel sorrow, to ask questions, to honor the dead.
Remembering is what this week is all about. What we can do, no matter who we’ve lost, is to let the seen and the unseen dance together. It is good to visit places where the dead are honored. And, it is also good to let God’s vision of Life into view. Perhaps that’s what Whitman did after Lincoln’s assassination. This poet found a symbol to help him understand such a great loss and so he wrote “When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloomed.”
Such an honoring of memory takes place in our home town. It is a privilege to go to Greenhill and re-member those who gave the utmost sacrifice. And, this year, the gift of remembering was extended by the artful work of Marsha Knight. This professor spent her sabbatical doing direct research and then created “Six Songs from Ellis Island.” In weaving together oral histories with the plight of immigrants and refugees, Marsha brought the memory of those who struggled with the losses which feel real right now. Her magnificent work helps the unseen dance with the seen.
Perhaps the simple meaning of Memorial Week is best captured by a another “survivor” of Ellis Island — the Abbess of St. Walburga, who is named Mother Maria Michael Newe.
Her family name came from the portal to American, for the officer at Ellis Island looked at her father, an immigrant Irishman, and said: “You’re new.”
“Little” things can grow bigger when we pause to re-member their unseen gifts. As Mother Maria Michael said: “No matter how many ways we are distracted, we are on a life-long journey to be with God. And, we are surrounded by all the people who have walked the path before us.”
Sometime this week, go to our cemetery and look at the plaque which says, “This is a place where love is undisguised,” and let the gift of sacred memory dance in you.
—
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is a religious studies adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming and the former pastor of St. Paul’s United Church.
