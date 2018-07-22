At our Thursday morning coffee group, we discussed the Wyoming slogan controversy. Various opinions were expressed, some pro and some con. After a few minutes, we came up with what we thought might be more appropriate to all prospective students. With the emphasis on our altitude, how about: “Wyoming – set your sights high”?
And we won’t even charge a penny for our idea.
Go Cowboys!
Phil Rabon
Laramie
