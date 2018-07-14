We would like to acknowledge and thank the Laramie Fire Department Emergency Medical Services for their professionalism, patience, and compassionate care. They were extremely efficient in their care of our loved one Jack in his final years.
Having been called on multiple occasions during his illness and each call they were kind and respectful. Laramie is lucky to have such a great group of men as emergency responders. A heartfelt thank you to the LFD EMS from the family of John (Jack) Phillips.
Faith Perue
Laramie
