In the Boomerang’s 9/22 Regional Briefs section, in the story, “Rawlins police seize 300 pounds of marijuana” the statement was made that possession of more than three grams of marijuana is by Wyoming statute a felony. Three grams?
I think the reporter meant three ounces. But the factual error in the story got me thinking about Wyoming’s ongoing financial crisis, and the effort to keep and attract young people to our state.
A simple part of a very complex solution to funding Wyoming’s future is to legalize possession of marijuana and tax its sale.
Wyoming’s marijuana laws are some of the strictest in the country. Why??? We don’t live in the 1980s anymore.
When young people and their start-up businesses think about where to locate, one of the factors taken into consideration are Wyoming’s draconian marijuana laws. Now it may not be a huge factor, but taken with efforts like trying to legislate it’s ok to have 25 children in a kindergarten classroom (up from 16) as a way to save money, it can sway an entrepreneur’s decision. These factors also are part of Wyoming’s children’s choice to stay in the state, or leave.
America is changing in ways that Wyoming’s legislators don’t seem to be aware of, let alone understand. Their collective attitude and actions concerning legalizing marijuana is a particularly stark example of how they are trying to keep inevitable changes at bay.
This attitude is also a reason to vote them out of office. Vote in younger members of Wyoming’s families more in tune with how America is changing. It is time for the current crop of legislators to go to pasture and let new blood grapple with our problems and guide us going forward.
Marijuana laws are a particularly obvious example of where change can take place.
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie
