I love the coal industry spin in Heather Richards Aug. 15 front page article on the state of the coal production in Wyoming. From long term contracts to quarter-to-quarter fluctuation — the “new normal” is also a new “stability.” The market is smaller and hence the volatility. But this volatility is somehow evidence of stability.
You have to give some credit to the coal industry mouthpieces. They didn’t mention boom and bust as a way to understand the new normal. Instead, the article ended by mentioning “long-term hurdles.” No new coal plants are being built in America, and existing ones are not going to be closing over night.
The Wyoming Legislature loves this kind of thinking because it doesn’t have to plan for the future when coal is no longer a major fuel source. Wyoming’s fiscal “new normal” mirrors coal industry thinking. For example, in Laramie, instead of filling a supervisory position in the building inspection department, duties are spread among those whose work used to be supervised. Our University took a multi-million dollar hit that will likely remain “stable.”
At some point we Wyomingites are going to have to take fiscal responsibility for our future, and craft a new foundation to fund our schools, health and infrastructure. Coal is dying. In 20 years it will be a bit player in Wyoming. Not even other countries with developing economies will want Wyoming’s coal.
The Governor’s ENDOW effort is a step in the right direction — economic diversification. The elephant in the living room — corporate and/or state income taxes. It’ll happen eventually, but why wait for the end of the current emergence of the “new normal” to begin planning for them?
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie
I agree with Jeffrey Olson and I hope HE will become more inventive and entrepreneurial to create products, services, and jobs, such as Apple, to bring the new tax base to WY for the spending he suggest, “to fund our schools, health and infrastructure”. Taxing current citizens more only creates more burden and hardships for hard working people. When we run out of whale oil, Jeffrey, we will adapt to new methods for sure.
