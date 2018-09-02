If you were unable to attend “Dancing between Earth and Sky” at the Vedauwoo Recreation site this past weekend, you missed an event of spellbinding magic. Choreographed and presented by the University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance and located in a small box canyon surrounded by historic Vedauwoo boulders, this musical dance production would keep a Bolshoi dancer on his toes. The unique combination of strength and grace of dancers springing off boulders and swinging into the air suspended only by a rock climber’s rigging was mesmerizing. Often upside down and swaying in smooth arcs across the boulder’s face, bodies moved in synchronized patterns of interpretive dance. Such remarkable configurations accompanied by the music and skill of vertical dance rhythms captivated by wannabe ballet enthusiasm! An awe-inspiring presentation in three-dimensional mode, the dancers also performed attached to rigging on all three sides of a sitting audience and from heights experienced solely to most accomplished rock climbers. None of my college P.E. and dance classes of the 50’s would’ve conceived of exercises in such fluid and remarkable staging! I later commented to a friend the amount of specialized training that must be required for such an unparalleled performance: mastery of balletic dance, strength, and knowledge of rock climbing, rope handling, and interpretation of musical poetry. “And guts”, she replied! Ah yes, a little intestinal fortitude would be involved. Maybe in my next life. Move over New York City Ballet!
Bobbi O’Mara
Laramie
