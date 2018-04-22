Our organization was scheduled to present the workshop Understanding Reactive Attachment Disorder on April 17 at the University of Wyoming. However, the UW psychology faculty canceled the event. Sadly, they greatly misunderstand our treatment model (based on input from an individual “watchdog” who opposes all attachment therapy work along with many other medical, pharmaceutical and therapeutic treatments for children and adults generally). The IACD model is sound and based primarily upon the human development and neuroscience research of Erik Erikson, Bessel van der Kolk, Bruce Perry, and Daniel J. Siegel.
We agree that unconventional interventions in working with the population of children with RAD were in practice at one time in the attachment field. In 2006, the journal Child Maltreatment published Report of the APSAC Task Force on Attachment Therapy, Reactive Attachment Disorder, and Attachment Problems in response to controversial therapeutic practices that harmed children, and more specifically, involved the death of a child in 2000. The death occurred as a result of a therapist who performed an unconventional technique called rebirthing therapy. We, along with other practitioners in the field, were horrified by the tragedy.
Although our clinicians never practiced rebirthing therapy or were ever involved in such tragedies, our board and staff thoroughly evaluated IACD practices. The Institute model continues to evolve and improve based on best practices to ensure that children are indeed provided the highest level of safety and care.
We understand that the UW faculty desires to protect children and families. It has been our mission since 1972. We invite them to learn factual information about our model, meet our staff, and talk to the families with whom we’ve served.
The attachment field has evolved overall in many respects and we are optimistic (confident) that it will continue to develop. The more professionals and advocates who share advances and progress made within the attachment field, the more readily children and their families can access effective resources to help them heal.
Nichole Noonan
Littleton, Colorado
