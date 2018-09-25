It’s time for Cowboy fans to Cowboy up. Boise State is coming to War Memorial
Stadium on Saturday for the first MW Conference game of the season.
This is a huge game. The seniors have one win to their credit when playing the
Broncos and are due to get a “W” against them. Boise State always comes to
Laramie with an arrogant swag. They are coming to our house and they need taken down with a loss. Our fans need to be the 12th man and every single fan in attendance at the game has to help our team. War Memorial needs sold out and loud. The Cowboys have been to bowl games the past two seasons and deserve
the support. Fans don’t sit at home and watch the game on TV, be there to cheer the Cowboys on to victory. The team appreciates the support and it’s important to them. The Cowboys are special and we need to thank them for their unselfishness, commitment to the State of Wyoming, UW, and Cowboy football. It’s true, The World Needs More Cowboys.
Go Cowboys!
Sue Nelson
Laramie
