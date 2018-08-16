Q: I have a family history of Parkinson’s disease. Is there anything that might help prevent this disease?
A: Parkinson’s disease is a difficult medical condition. Many researchers think this disease is because of oxidation occurring in the brain. You can think of oxidation as a form of ongoing damage that occurs a little bit at a time. One approach of particular interest to researchers is the use of antioxidants to prevent and possibly slow down the progression of this disease. Antioxidants help prevent oxidative damage. There are a few antioxidants you might want to consider for prevention.
First, think about consuming more garlic, cabbage and turnips. These foods are high in a compound called S-methyl-L-cysteine. There is some research-based evidence that this compound might help preserve the ability to walk normally as well as other motor skills in people who suffer from Parkinson’s. S-methyl-L-cysteine does this by increasing the antioxidant action in specific areas of the brain that suffer during Parkinson’s.
Another group of natural antioxidants that have promise is polyphenols. Polyphenols are compounds normally found in highly colored fruits like blueberries, in some vegetables and teas like green tea. These compounds are what give some of these foods their color. These highly colored compounds also act as antioxidants and might help protect the brain from Parkinson’s by protecting the nervous system.
Besides eating cabbage and highly colored fruits, consider getting lots of good fats. One particular fat you might want to think about is alpha-lipoic-acid. This is a naturally occurring healthy fat that you can find in broccoli, spinach and brewer’s yeast. It tends to be in small amounts in these foods and you might want to consider taking a supplement.
So, focusing on high antioxidant containing foods, particularly fruits and vegetables, is one good start for Parkinson’s prevention. Besides these foods, scientists are also looking at the use of turmeric, the amino acid acetyl-l-carnitine, high doses of folic acid, vitamin D, quercitin and CoQ10 as possible ways to reduce the risk of developing Parkinson’s or to help slow down the progression of Parkinson’s. Before you get started with any of these suggestions, be sure to check with your primary health care provider.
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
