Q: During the summer, I worry about developing skin cancer because I am outside more. Is there anything I can do to reduce my chances of getting skin cancer in addition to avoiding the sun and wearing sunscreen?
A: Skin cancer is a common problem we should all take steps to avoid. This is particularly true when living at a high altitude.
Avoiding sun exposure is important in preventing skin cancer, but there are other factors that contribute to skin cancer. Some research suggests skin cancers can also be caused by exposure to pollutants in our environment. One particular pollutant linked to skin cancer is arsenic. You can actually be exposed to this dangerous heavy metal in a number of ways. The most common sources are food and water. Foods known to have arsenic include: rice, seafood, mushrooms and poultry. Arsenic can also occur naturally in some drinking water. Additionally, arsenic is a preservative in treated lumber from 2004 and earlier and can be found in cigarettes.
Ironically, another risk factor for developing skin cancer is being low on vitamin D. So, when you are reducing your sun exposure to avoid skin cancer, you want to make sure you are measuring your vitamin D levels and, if needed, supplement with vitamin D3 to make sure you are getting the protective effects of vitamin D.
Finally, some skin products can contribute to skin cancer. One ingredient that can be a problem is retinyl palmitate, which is a form of vitamin A. Although vitamin A can be a good supplement — when you put it on your skin and expose the skin to the sun, the sun exposure can turn vitamin A into a carcinogen. Research shows vitamin A in skin products might increase your risk of skin cancer. This is something found in many skincare products including some sunscreens. So, check the label of your sunscreen to make sure it does not contain vitamin A or retinyl palmitate. When using other skin products containing vitamin A, make sure you wash them off before going out into the sun.
So, besides reducing sun exposure, also reduce your exposure to potentially carcinogenic chemicals and heavy metals, including being more savvy about home exposure and skincare products. Also, follow a healthy diet with lots of cancer-preventing foods, such as fruits and vegetables. If you are further concerned, see an environmental or natural health professional about being evaluated and working to expel harmful substances, such as arsenic, to prevent skin cancer. Consider all of these steps and make sure you are getting regular screenings by your primary health care provider or dermatologist.
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
