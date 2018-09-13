Q: I’ve been feeling tired ever since I had a crazy on-the-go spring earlier this year. I took some time off this summer to try to recuperate, but I still feel like my energy just hasn’t come back. Any ideas for getting energy back?
A: Fatigue is one of the most common complaints people have, and can be due to a broad range of health problems. Before considering any of the advice in this column, it’s a good idea check in with a primary healthcare provider to make sure there is not something more serious going on.
Often, people struggle with fatigue due to living a modern lifestyle. Many of us are living lives where we are always on the go trying to do everything.
This can include working a full-time job, being a caring parent, maintaining your relationships, and doing life basics like cooking cleaning, and yard work, along with trying to go out and spend time with friends and family. This is also a common college student problem, since many students have a full load of classes while also working one or more part-time jobs. What happens is that when we ask too much of ourselves, at some point we just start to wear down. In particular, all the little forms of emotional stress in our lives or just simply having an active life without getting the downtime you need, can wear out parts of the body meant to handle stress. Another source is a heavy emotional stress or even a big physical stress like an illness. You might think of this situation as being like an athlete who has over trained, which means exercising more than what the body can recover from. But instead of exercise, it is day to day life or a particularly stressful situation that has worn you out.
In natural medicine, this often results in what we view as adrenal fatigue. Your adrenal glands are a part of your body that handle stress, and just like a muscle, sometimes we can ask more of the adrenal glands than they are meant to handle. In addition to fatigue, other signs of this can include finding yourself having a hard time getting going in the morning, having unexplained nausea or stomach problems in the morning, increased cravings for salt in general or just an increased craving for salt or sugar in the afternoon. Another sign might be feeling light headed on standing up. You don’t have to have all of these symptoms to have this problem, and for some the only symptom might be fatigue.
Recovery can just be a matter of taking a break and giving yourself the time off that you need. This includes reducing life stresses, regularly getting eight hours of sleep, and being in bed before 10 p.m. However, often people need a little extra help in getting back to feeling normal again. This can include adrenal support like vitamin C and B vitamins. Some herbs are also helpful. In particular, stinging nettle seed is great for supporting the adrenal glands and encouraging recovery.
For many, there are simple fixes such as following the steps in this article. However, be aware this is a situation that can have a range of severity. In more severe cases, you might need a professional who has experience in this area. As always, before starting any suggestions here, it is wise to check them out with a primary healthcare provider.
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
