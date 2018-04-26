Q: I struggle with depression, for which I take medication and see a counselor. Are there any diet changes that might also help with my depression?
A: Research shows diet can play an important role in preventing or helping treat mental and emotional problems like depression and anxiety. In general, diets that promote mental health are similar to diets good for other health issues, such as prevention of heart disease and cancer.
First, increase the amount of good omega-3 fats in your diet and reduce the bad fats. Don’t make the mistake of choosing a low-fat diet when you suffer from depression or anxiety, because a low-fat diet is associated with greater risk of depression. Research by the U.S. military shows a Mediterranean-style diet high in olive oil and low in other kinds of oil seems to decrease the frequency of depression. This diet also applies to treating anxiety. Some of the oils you want to decrease are omega-6 oils. The omega-6 oils to avoid include sunflower, cottonseed, sesame seed, safflower, corn, soybean and canola. By increasing olive oil and fatty fish, like wild-caught salmon, in your diet and reducing omega-6 oils, you can reduce depressive symptoms and improve the effectiveness of your medication without causing a negative interaction.
In addition to good fats, also make sure you have a diet that keeps your blood sugar stable. In general, this means eliminating foods such as sugar, white flour, desserts, soda and fruit juices. Instead, focus on eating “slow” carbohydrates. These are carbohydrates that absorb slowly into your system, such as beans, steel-cut oats and pearled barley. Keeping a stable blood sugar helps more than most people realize in preventing feelings of depression and anxiety.
Good proteins are also important for maintaining mood. For your brain to make the chemicals that help keep your mood stable, you need the amino acids found in protein. Consider eating a protein at each meal, which can be meat, dairy, eggs or a mixture of whole grains with legumes. Eating a cup of cottage cheese each day is not a bad idea for people who suffer from anxiety or depression. Cottage cheese has a broad range of amino acids good for maintaining mood. In some cases, it is also useful to have a little whey protein powder to help maintain the mood-improving amino acids.
Making sure you are getting enough B vitamins and the mineral selenium can also be helpful for mental health. You can get the selenium by eating two Brazil nuts a day. For the B vitamins, follow the above advice about diet and eat plenty of leafy green vegetables.
Following these dietary changes can make a difference in keeping your mood stable. And, these dietary recommendations are not likely to interact with your current medication for depression. However, make sure that you talk with your primary health care provider before making any dietary change to be sure such a change does not cause possible medication interactions.
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
