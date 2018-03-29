Q: A friend suggested I take magnesium for my heart health. Is magnesium really that good for my heart and what does it do?
A: Your friend is giving you good advice. Magnesium is a very important and under-appreciated nutrient for heart health. Also, it is likely you don’t have enough, because research suggests as many as 80 percent of Americans are low in magnesium. Here are some reasons why magnesium is important to your heart.
Adequate magnesium is important for overall heart health. Research has found lower magnesium consumption is linked with increased cardiovascular deaths like heart attacks and strokes. Looking at this from the other side, one study found people with the highest blood values of magnesium had a 40 percent decrease in their likelihood of sudden cardiac death (like a heart attack) compared to those with the smallest amount of magnesium. Low magnesium is also linked with increased risk of heart failure and likely contributes to the development of chronic heart disease and heart arrhythmias.
This heart-healthy link is likely due to a number of reasons. Magnesium is needed for healthy muscle contraction and nerve function. Your heart is a muscle controlled by nerves and has one of the greatest concentrations of magnesium in the body so it can work right. Also, your arteries are lined with muscles that help with blood flow. Not enough magnesium can cause twitches and spasms in these muscles. This can look like a heart arrhythmia or difficulty with blood vessels getting blood to the heart. Magnesium additionally helps protect the heart muscles. For example, one study on rats found magnesium protects the heart from negative changes because of high blood pressure.
Magnesium is important for your arteries in other ways. Research suggests people with low magnesium levels have thicker arteries. To counteract this, researchers in one study gave overweight patients a magnesium supplement and found the arteries became less thick and more elastic, meaning the arteries became healthier. This is important because thickening of an artery can eventually cause it to become blocked, which is one of the main causes of heart problems.
As you can see, magnesium is pretty important for your heart. In fact, some natural-health experts think having adequate magnesium might be as or more important for heart health than having a healthy cholesterol level.
It can also be a challenge to keep a healthy magnesium level, since certain situations cause us to lose magnesium faster. For example, emotional stress and some medications like diuretics can cause your body to lose magnesium. This means you will need to try harder to get more in your system to make up for what you are losing. You can get magnesium from a supplement or from food. Food sources of magnesium include leafy green veggies, seeds, nuts, bananas and whole grains. Although magnesium is a very safe supplement, remember to first talk with your primary health care provider before making any changes — to make sure you are taking the right amount and to make sure it doesn’t interact with any medications.
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
