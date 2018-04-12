Q: I’ve heard I should focus on my mitochondria health. What are mitochondria and why are they important to my health?
A: The mitochondria are the energy-producing power plants that are part of the basic cells in your body. They are what create the energy so your cells can do what they need to do, whether that is a liver cell with its ability to help detoxify your body or a brain cell that plays a role in your ability to think. So, these power centers are everywhere.
Problems with the mitochondria are increasingly being linked to a number of diseases. The diseases that have some link to mitochondria health include type II diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, heart disease, mental/emotional diseases, GI problems, chronic fatigue and autoimmune diseases. The mitochondria also play a role in the process of aging. In these diseases, scientists have noted mitochondria can become damaged, and throughout time, the number of these power producers decline compared to healthy cells. So, mitochondria are becoming one of the new areas to look at for maintaining your health, preventing disease and perhaps even treating some diseases.
At present, there are no drugs that address changes in mitochondria function, but there are some natural steps you can take that might improve the health of these power plants. However, keep in mind research about treating your mitochondria is in its infancy, so what is discussed here is rudimentary and not a cure-all. Instead, this is a relatively new direction for health that has some promise to help a broad range of people. Animal and human studies are beginning to show improving mitochondria function can improve liver function, lower blood sugar, help Alzheimer and Parkinson’s patients, reduce inflammation and possibly improve chronic fatigue. Animal studies also suggest improving mitochondrial health could help us live longer.
In terms of improving mitochondria function, there are both lifestyle and nutritional/supplement approaches. For example, one approach is to eat plenty of antioxidants, like those found in fruits and vegetables, since this helps protect the mitochondria from damage. In fact, having a healthy diet provides a broad range of nutrients to support mitochondria health. Exercise is another key factor, especially high-intensity exercise. Sugar and poor food choices have the opposite effect and are significant causes of unhealthy changes to mitochondria. So, consider following recommendations to reduce your sugar consumption.
Studies are now showing exposure to cold can regenerate mitochondria. One approach is to end your shower in cold water. Of course, living in Wyoming during the winter is another plus in this respect.
Periodic fasting is still another way to increase mitochondrial function. This could be a simple three-day fast a few times a year or periodic fasting where you spend 16 hours out of every 24 hours not eating. If you choose to fast, consult with your primary health care provider first and be sure to drink plenty of water.
Resveratrol is an example of a nutrient or supplement linked to improvements in mitochondrial health. Resveratrol is found in grapes. Alpha-lipoic acid, acetyle-L-carnitine and CoQ10 are other examples of nutrients/supplements that could be beneficial. In animal studies, these nutrients/supplements seem to help partially improve mitochondria function and thus improve diseases related to mitochondrial decline.
The positive effects in supporting mitochondria seem most pronounced in people who are less healthy overall. People who maintain a healthy lifestyle may not see dramatic changes because they may already have healthier mitochondria.
Keep in mind this is a new and developing area of study, so talk with your primary healthcare provider before making any changes.
—
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
