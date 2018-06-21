Q: At the last health fair, my lab results showed my triglyceride levels are too high. What do you recommend for high triglycerides?
A: Triglycerides are a kind of fat found in your blood. Your rise in triglycerides levels can be because of a couple of factors, so begin by talking with your primary health care provider to help understand why your triglycerides are high.
High triglycerides are often because of diet. If you are overweight, consider a weight loss program. A successful weight loss program will improve many of your key blood markers, such as cholesterol, blood sugar and triglyceride levels. Besides weight issues, sometimes triglycerides can go up from having too much sugar and refined carbohydrates in your diet. So, remove simple sugars from your diet. These include soft drinks, sports drinks, fruit juices, cookies, candy, ice cream and cake. Also, watch out for refined carbohydrates made from white flour. These include pasta, white breads, white rice and other bakery products. You can still have carbohydrates. Just make sure they are 100 percent whole grain. Also, work on lowering the amount of saturated fats in your diet. These are animal fats as found in cheese, lard and the fat in beef.
Consider adding three grams of DHA plus EPA to your diet. DHA and EPA are also known as docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid, and are the good fats found in fish oil. Research shows taking high doses of these good fats can significantly reduce your triglyceride levels. Do be aware high doses of fish oil can also thin your blood, so they might not mix well with blood thinners. If you are on a blood thinner, first talk with your prescribing physician before adding high doses of fish oil.
Finally, consider adding cinnamon oil and garlic to your diet. These can lower triglyceride levels along with improving cholesterol and blood sugar. I prefer cinnamon oil to cinnamon powder, because a little cinnamon oil goes a long way, while you need to take large amounts of the powder to have the same effect. Cinnamon oil can be rather strong on your system, so start with very small doses to make sure you do not over do it. Also with cinnamon oil, make sure you are purchasing a quality product so the oil does not have any contaminants.
With garlic, you can simply add 2-3 cloves to your daily cooking, or you can find supplements that are free of the garlic smell. The nice thing about garlic is that it helps with a number of problems besides just high triglycerides.
Using these suggestions, most cases of high triglycerides should improve. As with any health suggestions, first talk with your primary health care provider to make sure the suggestions do not interact with any of your current medications.
—
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.