Q: My teenager has started to consume more energy drinks. Do I need to worry about how many of these drinks he is consuming?
A: This is a good topic to discuss with your teenager’s primary health care provider, who will know the details of your teenager’s health situation. Anyone, including teenagers, can consume too many energy drinks. The main ingredients in energy drinks include: caffeine, sugar, B vitamins, certain amino acids and some herbs — usually ginseng. The specific ingredients and amounts do differ from drink to drink, so you will need to look at the ingredients and amounts specific to the energy drink your teenager is using.
Of all the ingredients found in energy drinks, the two ingredients I worry about most are sugar and caffeine. Many of our children already consume too much sugar from multiple sources. Consuming sugar, especially in the form of liquid calories, can predispose your child to obesity, diabetes, heart problems and a host of other problems. Whether this is a problem for your teenager depends on the total amount of sugar consumed in his diet each day, along with the rest of his diet and lifestyle. A little sugar from time to time is OK. However, consuming sugar all the time along with eating refined carbohydrates is the real problem. Even drinking one energy drink a day, if it includes enough sugar, can become a problem throughout time. For example, a single 16 fl. oz. Rockstar energy drink can have as much as 63 grams of sugar, which is similar to eating two candy bars or six Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
Caffeine is another ingredient of concern. Some research suggests the main “energy effect” from energy drinks comes from the caffeine. Like sugar, the poison is in the dose. A modest amount of caffeine is fine, but large doses can cause health problems. Unfortunately, the amount of caffeine in some of these drinks is not always labeled, and can vary widely from drink to drink. Often a single serving can range from the equivalent of a cup of coffee to three cups of coffee — so the impact of the caffeine can be significant for more than one serving. A little caffeine can be used to treat some health problems like headaches and asthma. However, too much caffeine can be a problem, such as from drinking more than one energy drink at a time. There have been instances of serious caffeine overdoses requiring a trip to the emergency room.
Additionally, the caffeine and the amino acids in these drinks can interact with certain mood medications. If your child is on medication for ADHD or has certain mental health conditions, then the caffeine/amino acid combination in an energy drink can be a problem. Further, it is common for teenagers and young adults to consume an energy drink while drinking alcohol. This combination can cause someone to think they are sober when they are not, perhaps leading to drunk driving or other dangerous behaviors. The bottom line is that energy drinks should not be used in combination with certain medications or alcohol.
Consider energy drinks as similar to soda pop with a lot of extra caffeine. Energy drinks are not very healthy products. Depending on your teenager’s age and weight, he may be fine with just one energy drink once in a while. However, if he is doing one or more daily, this can present a problem, especially when combined with other substances that alter mood. Talk to your teenager about how many energy drinks he is consuming—and then talk with his primary health care provider to determine how many energy drinks are safe in relation to your teenager’s size, weight, current health issues, and medications. Don’t take energy drinks for granted.
And, here’s a secret from a newly published study, for athletes who use energy drinks to recover after exertion, you can get the same result from eating one banana — but without the excessive dose of sugar and no caffeine.
—
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.