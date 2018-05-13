One of my favorite books I like to give to people is called “Worry Therapy.” It is filled with realistically useful advice, like:
“Get going on a worrisome task early in the day.
That way it loses its power to hold the rest of your day captive.”
“Too often, we think what’s wrong in our lives.
Next time you face a worrisome task, ask yourself ‘What’s right?’”
“Spend time outdoors. The grandeur of creation has a way of shrinking worries.”
My little book is helpful, but I keep coming back to this age of anxieties. As a philosopher complained: “I try to take one day at a time, but sometimes several days attack me at once.” So, it feels to me like the resilience I practiced years ago is just not enough. I have to go back to basics, and that’s what mothering is all about. In this age and any age, a mother has to adjust her life to help the real needs of her child. In pregnancy, the body knows what to do, but in teenage years, it takes much more.
What mothers know is that being well begins in being itself — loving each child just because they are. The opposite feels like the world we inhabit, the world that shouts — “You have to do something more to be all right.” But, a mother looks at the “all-rightness” which is already in each child.
And so, to love, I turn to spiritual wisdom, to voices that celebrate the simple gifts of being alive. One voice I remember comes from The Cloud of Unknowing. It tells the story of a fish who set out to explore the ocean. At one point, the fish looks down at the yawning chasm below and grows afraid of falling. He says to himself: “If I catch hold of my tail in my mouth, I can hold myself up.” So the fish tries that and struggles and struggles until he hears a deep voice: “I am the Great Ocean in which you live and move and are able to be a fish. I have given all of myself to you, and yet here you are wasting your time pursuing your own end.” At that point, the fish put “his end” behind him and set out to explore the ocean.
Remembering our connection to Life is a gift to each parent. We are born into a universe that upholds us where we are, that supports us even when we’re sleeping. We can choose to see awesome gifts beyond our personal anxiety. We can choose to honor Life that’s all around. And, we can choose to pray even when we do not know the way:
Before I awaken this morning, You are with me, Lord,
You greet me with the gift of this new day.
May I take this certainty of your presence
With me into all this day can hold.
Be with me now as I go forth —-
Not as some weird and ghostly watcher-over-me,
But as a deeper and truer awareness within:
an awareness which is constantly
opening my mind to understandings,
an awareness which is constantly
opening my heart to hope,
an awareness which is constantly
opening my senses to the hidden joys,
the tiny discoveries, the lesser celebrations
and the overarching wonder of your gift of life.
from J. Barrie Sheperd, A Diary of Daily Prayer
—
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is a religious studies adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming and the former pastor of St. Paul’s United Church.
