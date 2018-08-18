In reference to the light at Clark Street and Third Street: Has there been any thought to leaving the light there? It would save the city or state money depending on who owns it, enabling traffic to turn left onto Third from Clark, provide a managed crosswalk to pedestrians and alleviate such heavy traffic build up between Safeway and the intersection. It seems foolish to remove a perfectly good light only to possibly install something with added cost closer to the new Harney Street viaduct. This proposal makes sense, it saves taxpayers money and addresses a safety issue. It definitely makes more sense than removing it.
Sherri Moody
Laramie
