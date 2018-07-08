Thank you for the coverage that Mr. Matthew Green provided for the closing event of Laramie PrideFest, the Matthew Shepard Vigil. The article, “Vigil hosted for Matthew Shepard,” was well written, but I would like to add to the coverage.
In addition to the community, the University of Wyoming had faculty and staff present as well as a speaker. The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion broadened the discussion to include the violence and oppression among other social identity groups, including the indigenous people of the United States and other racial groups, religious minorities, individuals with disabilities, immigrants at the borders, diverse gender identities and expressions, elderly, the LGBTQ community and other ways we are diverse.
The remarks from the office stressed the significance of the Matthew Shepard Vigil and embracing other marginalized social identities that the Matthew Shepard & James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act encompasses and more. It highlighted how Robert West and his team coordinated a weekend of events that emphasized the importance of supporting and advocating for all social identities that intersect and how we are more alike than different.
Native Americans, African Americans, Latinx, individual with disabilities, religious minorities, immigrants, diverse genders, etc. were other essential voices to add to the article that recapped the magnitude of the Matthew Shepard Vigil, the impact of inclusion, and why events like this past weekend in Laramie are so important.
Emily Monago
Laramie
