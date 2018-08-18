We are graduate students in the Program in Ecology (PiE), and we want to express our support for the Biodiversity Institute (BI) and our concern regarding its imminent closure. PiE is the largest interdepartmental PhD-granting program at the University of Wyoming. We teach classes and conduct research, but ultimately we are developing science professionals and the BI provides extremely valuable services and partnerships that facilitate our training. We write this letter in the hope that it will illuminate valuable aspects of the BI that you may have overlooked.
The BI offers student research grants that have been received by several PiE students. The funding climate is extremely competitive, and these in-house grants are foundational in starting our research and generating data that can be used to support external grant proposals.
The BI provides a mechanism for PiE students to participate in outreach in Laramie and around the state. Outreach is a very important part of our field — engaging the public in science effects societal change. A strong outreach record makes PiE students more competitive for nonprofit and tenure-track academic jobs. Citizen science projects put us in contact with landowners and resource managers, where we practice our communication skills and network for career options. These connections also provide valuable data for resource managers, further scientific endeavors at the university, and include stakeholders in the process of science.
The BI staff offer guidance on strong outreach plans for grant proposals, increasing our chances of being funded. As competition for grants becomes increasingly fierce, granting agencies want to see that students have an outreach plan that complements their research, as well as the facilities to carry it out. The BI provides the expertise to help us draft an outreach plan as well as the space and community connections to execute it.
To sum up, the Biodiversity Institute provides services to PiE graduate students that are extremely valuable to us in our professional development and bring prestige to our students, the Program in Ecology, and the University of Wyoming.
Please see specific comments from PiE students regarding the value of the BI.
Libby Megna and concerned UW programs in ecology student
Laramie
