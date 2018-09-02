After a lengthy illness this summer, I am writing about my experience at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. The city of Laramie and Albany County are blessed to be served by the people of this hospital.
I met many of them as I was treated in the Emergency Room, spent additional days in a hospital bed, and received antibiotics infusions in the Family Care and Intensive care units, the Cardiac Rehab team, as well as the Meredith and Jeanne Ray Cancer Center and others.
I received wonderful care from exceptionally competent employees at every level. It was a tough couple of months for my wife and me made easier by the people of Ivinson. After each encounter, I felt I was being served by people who genuinely cared. I am grateful for their care and their caring.
Rodger McDaniel
Laramie
