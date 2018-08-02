The University of Wyoming’s decision to close its Biodiversity Institute and shut down its citizen science programs — like the popular bi-annual “Moose Day” — will greatly decrease collaboration between the university and its surrounding community.
This is ironic, since UW is allegedly working right now to obtain the prestigious Carnegie Classification for Community Engagement.
The Carnegie Foundation describes community engagement as “the collaboration between institutions of higher education and their larger communities for the mutually beneficial exchange of knowledge.” The Biodiversity Institute’s citizen science programs precisely fit this definition.
The goal of increasing community engagement at UW is a positive one. The school’s administration should actually pursue it, instead of just paying it lip service (convening a “task force,” publishing reports, etc.).
I worked for several years at a university in Louisiana that in 2011 obtained the Carnegie Classification for Community Engagement. Everyone there, it seemed, from the president’s office on down, spent years recalibrating their work to focus on engaging the university with our surrounding community. The process began by identifying the people and programs at the university that were already engaged with the community, and then following their lead.
When I moved to Laramie, I was struck by how disconnected the university’s programs, faculty and students are from the rest of the community. The Biodiversity Initiative’s citizen science programs were a shining and encouraging exception. I personally took part in two winter moose surveys, attended a few public events, and I know many other people — otherwise unconnected to UW — who were engaged at similar and deeper levels.
But instead of supporting these successful programs, UW’s administration has decided to pull the plug.
Perhaps the World Needs More Cowboys. But not like the leaders at UW who insist on shooting themselves in the foot.
Nathan Martin
Laramie
