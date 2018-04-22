Anti-gun control citizens have issue with the left’s personal attacks and facts that are nothing but propaganda. Instead of addressing the broad issue of violence the left shifts the debate to “gun violence” limiting the discussion to only gun related violence. Also irritating is the false claim that “assault weapons” (antigun activist invented term) are military weapons. We must agree on definitions before we can have a fruitful debate, we need to agree on a common language. Due to the violence of Prohibition the 1934 Firearms Act was passed which defined machineguns as being military in nature and not viable for the general public to possess. Yet on most anti-gun web sites the term “assault weapon” is used and confused with assault rifles, machineguns, or automatic weapons. There are also sites calling for banning bolt action rifles and muzzle loaded arms.
The left needs to read the bills that their saviors like Senator Feinstein always pushes after a publicized shooting. The Feinstein bill can and will ban not just scary black semi-automatic rifles but also most of the handguns that are on the market today. No one in their right mind can call that “common sense” gun control! This can only be called gun prohibition. I once witnessed a Maryland delegate walk out of a hearing because he refused to answer the question “If you are only concerned about banning assault weapons then why are you the main sponsor for 6 other bills that are calling for the banning of other categories of firearms?”
Thankfully, the mayor of London has publically tweeted about banning large knives. Now, it is public knowledge that banning essentially all firearms in England has not stopped the violence. In fact, more have been murdered in London than in New York City so far this year without firearms and also the violence has shifted onto the law-abiding public because they cannot and are not allowed to protect themselves. Meanwhile in the U.S., the left marches against the police while requesting that citizens do not defend themselves but call police for protection? Is this “Common Sense”?
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
