The core mission of the Eppson Center for Seniors is to extend independent, self-directed living among Laramie’s aging population. Knowing that sustained health best achieves this goal, the Eppson Center provides a broad array of benefits and activities that focus on social interaction, healthful nutrition, maintaining mental acuity, and just plain fun. The key component in this pursuit, however, is appropriate exercise.
Enter Lea Zoller, the Eppson Center’s fulltime activities coordinator. Lea’s primary responsibility is to plan and then lead a range of modalities designed to keep participants engaged and physically active — without overdoing the latter. The majority of these efforts are group activities aimed at general good health, such as improved balance or enhanced flexibility. However, Lea is certified to and, in fact, conducts a group for Rock Steady Boxing, the nationally recognized program to alleviate symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
There are instances, though, where a group approach isn’t applicable. Some folks require targeted rehab and recovery for a specific injury or medical procedure. Others, for personal reasons, want an accelerated regimen of aerobic and/or resistance training beyond the group activities.
To better serve these individuals, there are several exercise and workout machines conveniently arranged at one end of the Eppson Center’s large East Room. These are identical to the equipment found in high-end professional gyms and spas. They are not like similar devices advertised in television “infomercials.”
At first glance, one or two of these mechanisms might appear somewhat daunting — or look like they co-starred in a “Star Wars” segment. In practice, however, all of them are quite simple to operate. This is especially true after Lea or a University of Wyoming student-intern explains how each machine works and then demonstrates the proper techniques for receiving its maximum benefits.
Within this cluster of feel-better machinery, the Body Trac Glider is probably the most recognizable. By any other name this is a good old-fashioned rowing machine. Easy to adjust and easy to use, it still provides one of the best total-body workouts available. With a touch-button control panel, the Eppson Center’s treadmill is a tad more hi-tech than the Body Trac glider, but this technology allows users to set precisely the pace they want for low-impact leg work.
The model CX 938 Nordic Track mimics the movements of cross-country skiing. This is a professional-grade, stand-up elliptical machine that can either exercise the legs alone or the arms and legs together. A separate, companion piece offers the same benefits from a seated position. Each of these provides both aerobic and strength training.
As the name implies, the SciFit Cycle Machine is built for zero-impact leg conditioning using a circular, bicycle motion, while either standing on the pedals or sitting. A close cousin is the Biodex Arm Cycle that supplies multi-joint exercises for the entire upper-body musculature as well as the arms.
The levels of resistance for the SciFit and the Biodex can be programmed to the user’s preference, and their seats are easily adjusted for comfort and the desired results. As with the Nordic machines mentioned above, these improve both aerobic conditioning and muscle tone.
What used to be called weight lifting is now known as resistance training, and the Eppson Center’s Body-Solid machine demonstrates just how far modern design and construction have advanced this activity.
Awkward steel bars and unwieldy circular weights have been displaced by a compact system of pulleys, cables, pins, and a neat stack of flat metal slabs. While this doesn’t make the weights any lighter, it does minimize a workout’s set-up time — this, in turn, encourages users to perform more routines at different resistance/weight levels. With two separate stations, the Body-Solid can work arms, legs, shoulders, core/abs, back, and the ever-popular “glutes.” As with all the equipment and all routines, the level and degree of the workout is entirely up to the user.
There are two Eppson Center programs for accessing these beneficial tools to improved health. The first is Open Gym from 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Lea and/or University of Wyoming kinesiology interns are available to assist, advise and instruct at those times. The second program is Too Fit To Quit. In exchange for $10 per month, a Too Fit To Quit participant can come at scheduled times for individualized instruction from Lea or one of the interns. It’s the equivalent of having a personal trainer for only 10 bucks a month. Anyone can use the equipment from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Being in one of the two programs is not required. Call the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 for more information about this or any other activities.
Colin Keeney plays with Biscuits and Jam, writes for the Outreach committee, and uses the machines he writes about.
