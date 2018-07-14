Tobacco why do it? There are alot of dangers in it. Tobacco causes tongue cancer, bad breath, makes the clothes smell bad. Tobacco when smoked the smoke comes out of the pores of the body. Chewing tobacco, is a mess. Chewing tobacco causes gum diseases, and tongue diseases. Tobacco doesn’t smell good either. Tobacco stains teeth, when people have them! Smoking causes alot of health issues such as asthma, wheezing, hard to breath, psoriasis, eczema, cancer throughout the body, Why smoke? Why chew? If you smoke, have you thought of quitting, for your health and others around you, you are an important person in this world. If you chew, have you thought of quitting for a better chance of a healthier life? Thank you for reading, I just want to let you know I care!
Cristie Love
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.