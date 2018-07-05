Q: I always hear how I am supposed to eat better. But what I really want to know is how often can I eat my fun foods like cookies and still stay healthy?
A: In the quest for better health, I think it is important to know you don’t have to be 100 percent when it comes to diet and exercise. In fact, most people, including many of the healthiest people I know, have periods when it is just harder to eat well. So, it is fine to not be perfect all of the time.
When it comes to how often you can eat unhealthy foods, there is not a lot of research defining what is OK, and you will get different advice from different sources. I find the answer can vary from person to person. So, what I usually recommend is to be 100 percent for one week to a month. During that time pay attention to how you feel when you are on a healthy diet. You might notice less pain, fewer headaches, or just an overall feeling of well-being. Also, pay attention to other factors you are working on with your diet, such as blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight. Keep in mind that for people with blood sugar problems, high blood pressure, and so on, it can take several months of working with your diet to see the changes you want. Once you are tuned into how your body is improved with a healthy diet, then when you have a time when you are not eating as well, pay attention to how that affects you. If nothing changes, then what you were doing was probably fine. If a problem pops up, then that amount of not-so-healthy eating was probably too much. If you really pay attention to your body’s signals about diet, your body will often tell you when you are doing something wrong. As a general guideline, I find most people can eat an unhealthy food once a week and be fine. Doing more than once a week will depend on your level of health, age, and physical activity. But again, usually I find people’s bodies start speaking to them when they are not doing the right thing. So, if you pay attention to your body, it will often tell you when you have gotten too far off track.
One reason why it is can be good to intentionally include fun foods, is so you don’t set yourself up for failure by trying to be too perfect. It’s better to make some changes than to give up entirely because you discover you can’t be perfect in your goals. And don’t let unattainable goals prevent you from trying at all. This is why I tell people to avoid perfection in their diet. A little permission to be imperfect actually helps us to maintain a better diet overall, and gives us flexibility to enjoy times with friends and family.
Remember that when you are on the road to healthier eating, the goal is to do better than what you were doing before and that healthy eating is about improving your quality of life. When your quality of life is going downhill from either too much bad food or from being too strict with a healthy diet, then that is when it is time for change.
—
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.