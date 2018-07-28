Laramie Jubilee Days is the annual celebration of Wyoming Statehood...another season of successful events has come and gone. Each year, the 12 member board of directors selects volunteers who have a leading role in making it all come together. These are but a few of the over 100 volunteers responsible for the success of the celebration.
Above and beyond thank you’s:
Hospitality — Anthony Mackey (Volunteer of the Year)
Parade — Anthony Mackey
Sponsorship — Michael Hickerson and John Bard
Concessions — Aaron Harper
Downtown — Richard Zappa
Royalty — Kristi Curtright
Tickets — Lauren Benigni
Rodeo — The Mark Muhsman Family
The board of directors meets monthly under the direction of General Chairman Guy Warpness. While board members and volunteers come and go, Guy has been GC for eight years, leading the organization to prosperity and improved entertainment. Under Guy’s leadership, LJD has shown a profit, we have better events — more cowboys compete, the crowds have doubled, the bands downtown have gone from good to great. The carnival and parade are both much better attended — participants, entries and spectators.
Guy’s commitment to providing the best Jubilee Days entertainment possible while keeping the price down has been rewarded. Under his leadership, LJD received the most improved small rodeo distinction award — an award given as a result of the rodeo cowboys’ vote, sanctioned by the PRCA.
Things are good. When you see Guy, thank him. Thank him for all of us. Thank him for leading a great celebration of our Wyoming Statehood.
Mike Bott, LJD volunteer, and Dee Bott, LJD board member
Laramie
