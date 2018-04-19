I am a Baby Boomer. I am one of about 78 million Boomers born sometime between 1946 and 1964. We are the first generation born after World War II. We range in age from about 54-72, and women far outnumber men. We make up about 41 percent of the total U.S. population and account for about 43 percent of the total amount of giving.
My age group has been called many different names. We have been known as the Golden Generation, the Woodstock Generation, the Vietnam Generation, the Kennedy Generation, the Revolution Generation and the Peace Corps Generation, just to name a few. But whatever name you choose to be called by, we are, in some part, all of the above. We served, we cared, we laughed and we cried, we sang out loud and we just knew we had to change the way things were. One of the best ways to affect change is to pick something you really enjoy and find a way to get involved.
I grew up in a large city and there were numerous opportunities to offer my skills and abilities as a volunteer to many different groups and organizations throughout the years. After my children were born, those opportunities just kept multiplying. I enjoyed the things I did and hoped to show my children, by example, giving back was not only important but was also a great way to feel good about yourself at the end of the day.
That desire to contribute continued after I moved to Laramie three years ago. I was fortunate enough to find the Eppson Center for Seniors, and on my first visit, I offered my services as a volunteer. I had no idea what type of service Eppson needed — I just knew I had lived enough years to be able to do just about anything they might need me to do. It didn’t take long for me to be contacted, and I started helping out one afternoon a week at the front desk answering phones, helping people check in, taking messages and in general just “directing traffic.”
Volunteers come in all shapes and sizes, age groups and abilities. Whatever you like doing, whatever your passion, already makes you a great volunteer. Most of the organizations I know of are always in need of people to volunteer. Volunteers provide valuable services as well as helping keep the cost of labor down so they can stay in business and continue servicing their communities. Eppson is no exception.
Volunteers are needed at the front reception desk. This is about four hours one day a week and is lots of fun. There is always someone to talk to either on the phone or in person. We have a cashier position that takes money for the lunch and dinner services. This takes about one-and-a-half hours one day a week. Another needed position is as a driver for our Home Delivered Meals Program. Drivers come by the senior center and pick up the meals for their clients, deliver to the people on their designated routes, then go home. They do not collect any money. This takes about 1½-2 hours per day. These positions are Monday-Friday only and are short in duration. Executive Director Tammy Comer wishes for volunteers to work on the landscape and building maintenance.
Every place I have volunteered and every volunteer I personally know is glad to be a part of the group or organization they have chosen to donate their time, skills and energy to. I have felt needed and a part of something larger than myself at every place I have been associated with.
If you would like to become a volunteer, please come in to the Eppson Center for Seniors and let us know what you would like to do. You can also call 745-5116.
You are needed. You are valued.
The Eppson Center is honoring its volunteers with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday. All ECS volunteers are welcome for dessert and entertainment.
—
Joni Parker moved to Laramie two years ago. She volunteers at the Eppson Center for Seniors by helping at the front desk.
