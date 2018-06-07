Bantering and joking as they arrange their chairs, folks form a circle that occupies one end of a large room in the Eppson Center for Seniors. While some tune or adjust musical instruments, others flip through pages of lyric sheets. Bringing this crew to order from her pivotal position, the pianist calls out the key for the first selection and promptly launches into a lively presentation of “Darktown Strutters Ball.” Some in the circle play along, others sing, some simply listen to the music and tap their toes.
Welcome to Biscuits & Jam, an Eppson Center staple from 1-3 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month.
The “jam” portion of the gathering’s title is readily apparent. A varying number of people play and/or sing a variety of songs using a round-robin approach. In circular turns, the individual participants can name the next song, take a pass or even request someone else leads a favorite tune. This pattern is repeated for two hours, which always seems too short.
The so-called “biscuits” stem from British nomenclature for “snacks,” which were provided in the program’s early days. The buns and rolls were subsequently dropped because, frankly, they distracted from making music. However, the initial labeling remains intact.
Biscuits & Jam originated in June 2005, when activities coordinator Debra Raver posted a notice in the Eppson Center’s newsletter. After laying out the sessions’ basic concepts, the announcement said, “Singers and players of all levels of ability are welcome for this informal jam. Just bring your sing-alongs or any musical instruments you play — the sky is really the limit.” That guiding idea carries over to this day. Biscuits & Jam still offers a nonjudgmental opportunity for people of all skill levels to express themselves musically.
Raver eventually moved on to earn her graduate degree in ethnic musicology. Reflecting back on that time in her life in a 2017 interview, she stated, “The main reason for posting that first (announcement) was a love for music and community, and to foster that between people and generations.” Biscuits & Jam continues to carry on Raver’s original vision for spontaneous live music at the Eppson Center for Seniors.
One never knows what songs will be played at any particular session, although selections lean toward classic Americana. Cherished chestnuts such as “My Wild Irish Rose” or “Sentimental Journey” might be immediately followed by the Oak Ridge Boys’ “Elvira” or the Cajun-driven “Jambalaya.” Cowboy yodels are free to mix with rock and roll, Western swing, hoedowns and high-steppers. The haunting “Ashokan Farewell” (from the Ken Burns civil war documentary) is a popular closer, but so is the less-than-somber “Show Me the Way to Go Home.” As Raver said, “… the sky is really the limit.”
A session’s songs are immediately recognizable to the average listener. For those who might be a tad rusty, there are handouts with page after page of lyrics and basic chord arrangements. The idea is to make this music accessible to as broad a range of participants as possible. It’s meant to be fun.
However, there are also serious, health-related benefits to Biscuits & Jam as well. Johns Hopkins University has been researching the effects of music on ageing seniors for several years, and the findings are amazingly positive. Researchers concluded listening to or playing music improves memory, increases attentiveness, and enhances problem-solving skills. One researcher said, “There are few things that stimulate the brain the way music does. It provides a total brain workout.” Another added that, because of music’s structure, “You may not be aware of it, but your brain has to do a lot of computing to make sense of it.” The study has also revealed several physical benefits as well, including lower blood pressure, pain alleviation, and better sleep.
A good time that leads to good health might sound too good to be true, but it happens from 1-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Call the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 for more information regarding Biscuits & Jam or other available programs.
Susan Simpson, a retired librarian, is currently on the Eppson Center Operating Board.
