Is turning your life around and starting over with your heart health an Urgent Care situation … or not? I recently sat down to discuss heart health with Kelly Wolfe, practice manager at Grand Avenue Urgent Care, and their physician, Dr. Bob Martino.
Wolfe defined Urgent Care’s Scope of Practice as inclusive of treatment for minor injuries, providing care for a variety of non-life-threatening conditions such as altitude sickness, colds and flu, nausea and vomiting, sinusitis, ear infections, rashes, broken bones, sprains and strains and lacerations. They also complete physicals, give immunizations, do lab testing and provide occupational medical services.
“If someone came into our Urgent Care with chest pains or difficulty breathing, our team would be doing diagnostics such as an EKG, pulse oxygen, and blood work up to determine if they needed to be transferred to Ivinson Hospital for treatment,” Wolfe said. “We refer patients to a list of general practitioners and internists in Laramie for follow up care.”
“So, if it wasn’t a life-threatening condition, what first steps would you recommend for this person, say 60ish, who wants to make some immediate changes to improve health?” I asked.
Martino’s response was emphatic, “Vaccinations and quit smoking.”
Those suggestions were followed by exercise and eat healthy.
He highly recommends shingles vaccinations, flu shots, pneumonia shots, health screening for males including PSA and for females, mammograms and pelvic exams. Smoking cessation is now is 30 percent successful and free support services are available from the Wyoming Quit Tobacco Program (1-800-Quit-Now). They have an online program available 24/7. It is important to get blood work checked out by your primary care physician or nurse practitioner, too.
WebMD touts regular cardiovascular and weight-bearing exercises to strengthen the heart. Exercise can help protect older people against falls and bone fractures. This is easy and fun to do at the Eppson Center. You can train with University of Wyoming students in the open gym 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. This includes stability and balance training, group training and boxing classes. Also, there’s a wide variety of senior activities from arthritis exercise to yoga and zumba.
Another action seniors can still do to improve heart health is to eat healthy. A typical daily meal at the Eppson Center consists of a hot entree, starch, vegetable and a choice of salad or fruit and dessert. Skim or 2 percent milk is included for a very reasonable price. Monday dinner is served from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for a $5 donation for those ages 60 and older and $6 for those 60 and younger. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays for a $4 donation for those ages 60 and older and $5 for those 60 and younger. Menus are published on the website at www.eppsoncenter.org
Also located in the Eppson Center is the Whitney Health and Wellness Center. This area features Wyoming In-Home Services, Foot and Hand Care, Acupuncture, Therapeutic Massage, Whirlpool Tub and Shower (handicap-accessible shower and walk-in whirlpool tub), support groups and blood pressure checks.
Upon reaching their 65th birthday, folks at the Whitney Health and Wellness Center can help fill out that confusing paperwork for LIEAP and Medicare. Use these services to reduce stress by getting helpful advice and assistance.
It’s never too late. Why wait for an Urgent Care crisis to rethink your commitment to caring for your heart? Stop by the Eppson Center today and let’s get acquainted.
—
Mary Lee Egnaczak, compliance officer at First Interstate Bank, is currently on the Eppson Center Operating Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.