It is time we change our thinking on Alzheimer’s disease. Too often Alzheimer’s is treated as an aging issue, ignoring the public health consequences of a disease that someone in the U.S. develops every 66 seconds. And with two-thirds of its annual costs being borne by Medicare and Medicaid, it is one that demands more attention from our government.
As the Executive Director of the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and someone who has personally been affected by the disease, I want to thank Senator John Barrasso for sponsoring the BOLD Act (Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 2076/H.R. 4256).
Over 9,700 Wyomingites are living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and they are cared for by over 28,000 unpaid friends and family. The cost in 2017 to Wyoming Medicaid to care for those in our state was $71 million!
Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act would create an Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer’s interventions including increasing early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk and preventing avoidable hospitalizations.
Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the country. If we are going to end Alzheimer’s disease, then we must start treating it like the public health threat it is. Please join me in asking Senator Mike Enzi and Representative Liz Cheney to fight for the millions of Americans affected by Alzheimer’s by cosponsoring the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act.
Janet Lewis
Cheyenne
