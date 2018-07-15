School of What?
I shared the idea with my two female UW sophomores. It fell flat.Very flat. What do they know, right?! This a bountiful state and their upbringing allowed them to do FFA, track, soccer, piano lessons, hiking, snowboarding, and fly fishing. They choose the university for multiple reasons amongst other colleges and universities. We understand what the thrust behind the slogan should be and the desire to increase enrollment numbers.
Yet, we can’t embrace that somehow cowboys have a magical hold on all that is right and good. And it is utter nonsense to state that it is gender neutral. Switch cowgirls for cowboys and see how quickly it doesn’t pass the test. #EverydaySexism.
For as much as the university touts to be innovative, this slogan shouts “traditionalists” and lack of gender equality.
Let’s push our creativeness to embody more. This is a university for the people who desire to do more with their lives. The world needs more creators, initiators, explorers, and clever marketers.
Kimberly Withers
Cheyenne
