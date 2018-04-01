The Laramie Animal Welfare Society would like an opportunity to state our position regarding the legislation which prompted the article in the March 17 issue of The Laramie Daily Boomerang. For some three years, our volunteers have been conducting a trap/neuter/return program in some subdivisions outside but usually bordering the city boundary.
The program consists of seeking resident’s consent, then assisting them to trap “feral” cats living in the subdivision, taking the adults to be neutered and vaccinated against distemper and rabies and then releasing them where caught, provided there is a local resident who agrees to provide fresh, clean food and water daily, and to provide shelter or maintain shelters we provide. Kittens are kept, checked for treatable health issues, and put into foster homes to be raised and socialized. When they are big enough (about 2 lbs.) they are neutered and offered for adoption. They get their kitten vaccinations and a microchip, and become happy house pets. Those kittens too old to really socialize receive the same shots & neutering and take jobs as rodent control officers on ranches and in some local businesses’ storage areas.
The point is that many of those “ferals” turn out to be strayed or abandoned former pets, and we have adopted out at least a dozen of those adults each year. We have adopted out about 450 of the kittens.
Why do we do this? A cat which has been vaccinated is no longer a risk for rabies or distemper, diseases which unvaccinated cats can transmit to cats, dogs, foxes, and in the case of rabies, to people. The cats are fed daily and hunt less, they can’t breed, and they continue to occupy that area, so fewer newcomers come in, and eventually the colony shrinks.
Applying a “kill them all” treatment is time consuming, costly, and in many cases disgustingly inhumane: immerse the traps in the river until the animals drown, for one we know of. In addition. The animals not killed will scatter, and within 6 months there will be just as many as before. In fact, as long as there are so many cat owners who behave so irresponsibly and either actively dump a suddenly unwanted cat, not neutered or vaccinated, out in the country, or just move away and abandon their cat, the problem will exist.
It is also true, however, that some cats are extremely efficient predators, and can do terrible damage to ground-nesting birds and other birds as well, to small mammals and reptiles. Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii are places where truly feral cats (no domestic contact with people for 2 generations) have caused crises among prey populations. In Texas, feral pigs are a public danger and cause millions of dollars in damage to agricultural cropland. Pythons in Florida are another example of the stupidity of people just walking away from animals formerly kept as pets or food sources.
Pigs and pythons are more of a challenge, but we can, in and around our residential areas, try to do better than just decree any stray cat to be used for target practice. And it should not be necessary to list the extreme idiocy of applying poison—the proximity to wildlife, other people’s pets, and children should speak for itself.
We at LAWS are happy to assist Albany County residents who have multiple stray cats. Out resources are limited, but we can provide some help, and with more funding, could expand out program. We also call on area veterinarians to consider spay/neuter days, when people can get cats and dogs neutered or spayed for under $50. That would help prevent thousands of unwanted kittens and puppies.
Amy Williamson, LAWS president
Laramie
