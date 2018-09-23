Syndicated columnist Rich Lowry wrote a piece (frankly, I thought I was rereading Buchanan’s piece from Tuesday) about Brett Kavanaugh’s ‘Kafkaesque Nightmare,’ saying, “If, based on what we know now, this accusation keeps Kavanaugh from the court, it will be a new low.”
Sorry, wrong. The new (and lowest) low had already been set by Mitch McConnell and 11 of the GOP on the Senate Judiciary Committee when they refused to even interview President Obama’s choice for the court, Merrick Garland, cockily signing a letter saying so. The seat then stolen by Trump in the appointment of Gorsuch.
And, so what if Kavanaugh has no other accusers? One accusation is enough, and it must be investigated BEFORE his appointment. At least he’ll get a chance to speak, unlike President Obama’s pick.
Lastly, Trump shouldn’t be appointing anybody to anything until his Russian collusion is thoroughly investigated. And if he’s found guilty? Everybody he has appointed must go. His whole White House administration (Pence, too) would be based on one whopping, lying crime — cheating America to abuse a sacred position in the name of outright stupidity and blatant greed and power.
If Kavanaugh is innocent he has nothing to worry about. Trump or no Trump, this is still America.
Sandra Werner
Laramie
