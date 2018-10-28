The New York Times got a hold of a memo that read the Department of Health and Human Services seeks to legally define sex as biological under Title IX, which prevents gender-based discrimination, claiming that the government needs to define gender “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.” Furthermore, the memo reads, ““Sex means a person’s status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth,” and, “The sex listed on a person’s birth certificate, as originally issued, shall constitute definitive proof of a person’s sex unless rebutted by reliable genetic evidence.”
I would like to tell this most hateful, moronic and terrified-of-anyone-not-like-them administration (including our Wyoming GOP) go right ahead. Try it. These continued attacks by pseudo-Christian, white male and females will not be tolerated and will never stop people from living their lives FREELY in America. You will be met. You’ll be met by people with brains and people with heart and people with courage, never doubt this.
There are 1.4 million Trans people in this country, and you can’t tell by looking at me if I’m one of that number. But! I will be in the crowds of Trans, LGBTQ, Hispanic immigrants whose children have been kidnapped and lost, women who have had abortions and women who haven’t, Native Americans whose lands have been stolen and trashed AGAIN, African American families of police-murdered boys, teachers and scientists and a whole, whole lot more of us, when we all stand together, look you in the eyes if you’re brave enough to let us see them, and tell you in no uncertain terms, No More.
SHAME ON YOU TRUMP. Shame on you, John Barrasso, Liz Cheney and Mike Enzi and all you other “Nationalists” standing by him.
I’ve never been more horrified and disgusted to be an American in my life.
Sandra Werner, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.