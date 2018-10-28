Watson responds to Roddick letter
So, Dean Roddick, UW professor of chemistry, has decided that it is his turn to show his ignorance of the facts surrounding the AGW issue. First, he is mistaken when he claims that respondents to my repeated requests that they provide empirical evidence supporting the AGW hypothesis have done so; in fact, not one has ever done so because they can’t – it doesn’t exist! And, of course, Roddick doesn’t provide any evidence either. The proof that the Greenhouse Effect (GHE) violates the second law of thermodynamics takes a book – and there is one available on Amazon titled “Slaying the Sky Dragon “ Roddick’s mention of entropy reminds me of some advice Von Neumann gave to Shannon; “.…no one knows what entropy is, so if you are in a debate use this concept, you will always have an advantage.” I suggest that Dean Roddick, UW professor of chemistry, stick to PFAPS and leave the meteorology to such as Richard Lindzen and Bill Happer.
Eugene (Gene) Watson, Centennial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.