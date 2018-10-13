Well folks, I have really good news – the radiative Greenhous Effect (GHE) hypothesis has been conclusively shown to be false. It can’t be true because it violates the second law of thermodynamics. This means that so-called ‘Greenhouse Gases’ is also a false concept and atmospheric CO2 has been vindicated – it doesn’t cause global warming (climate change) and we can continue to reap the benefits of using ‘fossil fuels’ as our primary source of energy until we can switch to nuclear. This is great news for all of humanity, especially the poorest among us who will benefit the most.
Eugene (Gene) Watson
Centennial
