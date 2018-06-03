There are some among the readers of the Boomerang who urge me to write more letters — they apparently are entertained by my commentary, especially when the subject is the inanity of believing in Anthropogenic Global Warming (AGW). The AGW fanatics are literally going nuts trying to explain the fact that global temperatures have not risen for the past two decades even though the level of atmospheric CO2 continues to rise, unabated. What is worse for them is that the whole idea of a planetary green-house effect has been shown by real scientists to be bogus, thus freeing CO2 from the false label of being a ‘greenhouse gas’. The radiative greenhouse effect is an impossibility — the hypothesis is totally false because it violates the laws of thermodynamics. So, dear readers, bundle up for a few decades of global cooling and wish longingly for the return of global warming.
Eugene (Gene) Watson
Centennial
