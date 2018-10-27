I’m writing in response to the Boomerang headline and article on Sunday, October 21st – “Fire District Race Reveals Split over Planned Central Station.”
The opening paragraph implies that the three years that James Lee has lived in the local area is a concern. James recently retired from the United States Army after serving the nation with distinction for over three decades. He retired at the rank of Colonel, which is an indication of his leadership and management skills. He accepted the Nation’s call to service and gave of himself for the greater good of us all for the majority of his adult life. I’m thankful that he was finally able to move here.
Regarding the proposed Central Station. There is now a Central Station north of town that functions reasonably well, but will likely be abandoned under the current proposal and leave citizens in this area unprotected. James supports the concept of a station that is able to serve the southern area, however, he believes that a more modular approach that allows for future expansion instead of immediate gratification is a more reasonable way to proceed. While the proposal expands coverage to additional citizens in the south, removing protection from those in the north on the day that the new structure would be opened is not right. Building the most expensive structure that the District can currently afford in the south, apparently without planning for those in the north is not wise.
Lastly, the overall issue is leadership. The best leaders are those who can accept advice from subordinates, that can accept open and honest criticism of plans, that don’t ignore the concerns of subordinates, that respect the sacrifices and dedication of volunteers and families, that care for the well-being of the individuals that do the work of the unit, and support and reinforce subordinate organizations. By his record, I’m betting that James is that kind of leader.
So, are James Lee and family recently moved to the local area? Yes. He was a little busy answering the Nation’s call. I’d say he got here just in time!
Brett Wadsworth, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.