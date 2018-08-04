We live in West Laramie and love the new Snowy Range Bridge. The added turn lanes are wide and moves traffic nicely compared to the older Clark Street Bridge. However, we do have one concern; is there going to be a left turn light out of the Safeway plaza? There are three exits onto 3rd street from the plaza and a good number of the vehicles leaving the plaza need to turn left in order to get back to the Snowy Range Bridge. We notice this is a problem that will only get worse once our students return this fall. We are hoping to see a traffic light installed to ease this situation and provide safe travel onto 3rd Street, especially when the Clark Street light is taken away. Traffic won’t be broken up and will flow at consistent 30 mph speeds and make entering 3rd Street more hazardous.
Travis and Sharon Wade
Laramie
(0) comments
