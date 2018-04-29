We just stop by Golden Prairie Bakery off Wyoming Highway 130 to grab some of their granola. For fun we drove our vintage Mustang. However, the Mustang had some start up problems that required my husband to do some carburetor adjusting.
It still ran rough, so the bakery Co-Owner Dwight volunteered to follow us home to make sure we made it back okay. We wanted to thank Dwight for going above and beyond and for being part of our community that we love. Oh, and the granola is great.
Sharon and Travis Wade
Laramie
