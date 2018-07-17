We would like to offer our gratitude to the Laramie City Council for organizing a work session to address the serious issue of affordable housing in Laramie and to the Laramie Daily Boomerang for reporting the outcome of that meeting. Lack of affordable housing impacts our entire community and not just the non-profit agencies and religious congregations that work every day to alleviate the hardships of our neighbors confronting the real likelihood of homelessness. The cost of this problem is ultimately assumed by our educational, health care, law enforcement, judicial, and mental health agencies, as well as, for profit businesses.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 25.5% of our residents live below the federal poverty level (9,070 out of 35,551 people). That means, a single person in 2018, earning an annual income of less than $12,140 is living in poverty. For a family of four it is $25,100. That translates to a living wage of approximately $10.80 per hour. Many of the people struggling in Laramie have either no income, are working for a minimum wage of $7.25, or trying to survive on a disability check of $711 or less each month. Now imagine trying to pay rent on a place for even five or six hundred dollars a month. Most of your disposable income will just towards keeping a roof over your heads. How will you feed yourself, pay utility bills, pay for healthcare, and pay for the upkeep of your car that is so essential to maintaining your employment? It just isn’t possible without some type of help.
For people with children options are available. The Cheyenne Housing Authority offers 20 apartments and 55 houses scattered throughout Laramie to families. This “Public Housing” opportunity caps rent at 30% of income. Currently, they have 10 available units. The other program administered by Cheyenne Housing is Section 8, a federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program in which there is a two year waiting list here in Laramie.
Unfortunately, the largest demographic group living in poverty is 18 to 24 year-old males, followed by 18 to 24 year-old females and then males 25 to 34 years-old. For people without children the problems of finding and sustaining affordable housing are chronic and severe. Interfaith-Good Samaritan has budgeted more than $86,000 in 2018 to assist Laramie residents at risk of homelessness. In 2017, Interfaith was only able to fund 37% of housing assistance requests over $350.
Affordable housing in Laramie is arguably one of the biggest problems we have in our community and we are pleased our political leaders are seriously addressing the issue. There are tried and true solutions to this problem, and we do not need to reinvent the wheel in Laramie. One such solution is requiring developers to include affordable housing options in any multi-unit project. We offer this only as an example of what can be done, and has been successfully done in other communities, but we do know that doing nothing is not the answer for the thousands of our fellow Laramites who only have a few hundred dollars left each month after paying their rent. We encourage all residents and voters to participate in this discussion. More importantly, help us help our neighbors by getting involved and supporting the policy makers and non-profits on the front line of this difficult but solvable issue.
Sincerely,
Mike Vercauteren Executive Director, Interfaith Good Samaritan
Paul Heimer Executive Director, United Way of Albany County
