In the aftermath of the vandalism at the Albany County Public Library last weekend, the staff have been served and encouraged by our community. Within minutes of the damage discovery, the Laramie Police Department was on the scene, thoughtfully beginning their investigation. Staff of the Albany County Public Library Foundation joined library employees in communicating with the public and crafting a clean-up plan. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library came in with brooms to sweep up glass and meet eager book sale shoppers in our parking lot to share that the Bag Day would be rescheduled. Cowboy Glass and Fortman’s were quick to return phone calls and send employees to replace glass and secure our building.
Boomerang staff thoroughly covered the incident, sharing an article that resulted in a strong show of public support. We received generous gifts of flowers, food and cards. Our repair costs will likely be completely covered by financial donations.
Thanks to everyone that helped and encouraged.
Sincerely,
Ruth Troyanek, Library Director
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.