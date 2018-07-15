Howdy, regarding UW’s marketing campaign of “The world needs more cowboys” being controversial down at the ivory towers of Laramie — my wife asked if those snivvelin acadamians take classes in how to feel insulted and left out. The whole idea that Cowboy Joe is somehow sexist just puts a burr under my saddle. Did these people ever take “History of Wyoming” (required during my school days)? Or did they ever study the history of cowboys? Shoot, we were/are a very inclusive lot, comprising former slaves, Mexicans, those Irish, some Native Americans and all kinds of furriners.
If all you know about us cowboys is what you see from them city slickers out in Hollywood, and I hear tell that some of ‘em don’t treat the ladies like they should be, then you need to walk a mile in our boots.
I was married to the rancher’s daughter for quite a spell and cowpunchin, fencing and haying helped pay my way through UW. I may not still be on a ranch but I know what values a cowboy holds. Those values include such learnins as hard work, trustworthiness and pulling your own weight. I can also figger that UW means to attract the ladies too under their slogan but it just don’t make sense to have to say “Cowboys and you cowgirls, too.” Just dern foolish, kind of.
After she read these scratchins I asked my wife if she was gonna wear her cowboy hat to the fair. She got riled up and said “Cowboy?! That is sexist and uninclusive. I am a woman. You want me to wear a hat, then go buy me a cowwoman hat.”
Dang it. Been ridin herd on my wife for over twenty years now and still can’t understand my gorgeous filly.
Hubert Townsend
Casper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.