I am writing in response to Pat Buchanan’s column of October 2nd. In that column he lays out the case for why Republicans need to play hardball with the current Supreme Court nomination and any other part of the current political process of social change. His premise is that post WWII courts have effected social change without social license and are destroying the unity that binds our country together. A familiar theme that played a significant role in Donald Trump’s election and drives much of the current political animosity. But all I hear from Mr. Buchanan’s is his fear of loss of privilege wrapped in false patriotism. Mr. Buchanan makes his case, as he has in many of his editorials recently by serving up the specter of disenfranchise of white men – a very familiar message to most of us nowadays. In the editorial in question he even quotes James Jay in Federalist 2 – very scholarly of him. But he and many others just ignore the facts. The fact is the America that Jay talked about, the land of people from the same racial background and Christian culture, was never a reality. The land where white males ruled supreme was built on the disenfranchisement of everyone who was not a white Protestant male. Do you believe that women, blacks, Chinese, Catholics, Jews were not part of our nation back then? That they did nothing to help build our country? That we’d all be better if we just shut up and let white men be in charge? Strip away the rhetoric and that’s your message Pat. And the nasty liberal Supreme Court imposing social change? Let’s restate your argument in real terms. The post-WWII courts have simply provided a literal interpretation of the Constitution - liberty and justice for ALL. That is America. That is why so many people around the world seek to join or emulate us. We are the great social experiment that is succeeding, albeit with some growing pains, and the only reason we will fail is listening to false patriots and buying into their self-serving rhetoric.
Geoffrey Thyne
Laramie
