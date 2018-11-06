I just want to thank and the League of Women Voters of Laramie for the fantastic resources they provide to help us be better educated voters. For many years I have found the Voter Guide printed in the Boomerang to be helpful, now they are recording their candidate forums and providing them online for those of us who can’t make them in person. They have been an amazing resource to allow me to become a more informed voter – not only on the views and goals of the candidates running for office but they have also allowed me to become better informed on the functions of some of these positions (and what they can or can not do within their roles), and to gain a deeper understanding of the issues facing our elected officials.
I thank them for allowing a platform for civil, thoughtful discourse. I encourage anyone who seeks to better understand our community to take advantage of these recordings if you cannot make the forums in person. They are housed on the League of Women Voters of Laramie website (a link to it can also be found on the Albany Co Public Library website).
Jennifer Thompson, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.