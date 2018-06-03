What authority does the City Council possess in appropriating public money to a private concern, whatever that concern may be? The memorial group commemorating Matthew Shepherd comes hat-in-hand to the Council seeking public money. Councilor Stoner cries for it; Councilor Pearce advocates for it by threat. Incredible! If this payout is approved, then what will the Council do when the NRA comes for funding for its hunter safety program in Albany County?
Councilor Paulekas is right when he says,”I think our community healed from this a long, long time ago;” and yet every year like clockwork the scab is scratched off.
The brazenness of this request for public money is surpassed by the fact (according to Ike of the Boomerang) that the public won’t have to pay for the concert. Why not? If the public wants it, let the public pay to see it. Why come begging for someone else’s money? Shameful!
Lawrence Thomas
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.