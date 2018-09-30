The Big Laramie Valley Cancer Benefit began its fund efforts almost 50 years ago. This year, it became our turn to organize and promote the activities. We wish to express our deep gratitude to all those who helped make this a great success. It was recently held at the Harmony School and was a vast effort by many people. It would be a monumental task to thank all the individuals by name, but each and everyone is greatly appreciated. Many Laramie area businesses donated merchandise and residents brought handcrafts and baked goods! These items were auctioned off to an enthusiastic crowd that was fun loving and very generous! God bless all of you for your participation!
Our goal was to continue to raise funds for the families of local cancer patients and support their needs through the Gifts for Living 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and we encourage area cancer patients who are currently undergoing treatment or their families to contact them at 307-760-5188 or email unmilk52@msn.com.
Jane Talbott and Debbie Coleman
Laramie
